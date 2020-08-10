Titus to chair Agribusiness Development Company

Secretary of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries Hayden Spencer. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

Nine board members have been charged with the responsibility to smoothly manage the subsuming of three companies into the newly formed Tobago Agribusiness Development Company.

Back in May, THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis whilst addressing a post Executive Council media briefing said three THA companies – the Cassava Company, the Fish Processing Company and the Tobago Cold Storage Company – under the management of the Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries would be incorporated into one with a new mandate and a fresh vision going forward, to ensure the desired objectives are achieved.

In providing an update on Wednesday during the post Executive Council media briefing at the Penthouse of the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough, Secretary of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries Hayden Spencer said the THA Executive Council approved the nine-member board, which includes Pathleen Titus as chairman, Gary Melville as deputy chairman along with members: Judy Bobb, Marissa Williams, Carlisle Jordan, Charles Adams, Darilyn Smart, Winston Pereira and Learie Paul.

According to Spencer, these members would be charged with working along with with the steering committee and also the current board members of these three companies to ensure the process is without hiccups.

Spencer said, “The Assembly has the responsibility for the development of agrobusiness on the island which has been identified as one of the key pillars for economic and social development especially as it relates to food and nutrition security based on a value chain approach.

“The creation of the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company through the consolidation of the three existing companies will allow for the strengthening of the competitiveness of this local company by increasing economies and scale and efficiencies through consolidation of the existing companies.”

He said a restructured and repositioned agro-business sector would be characterised by a diverse range of domestic and primary processed value-added products, that are safe and high in quality.

The company, he said has been registered with the registrar general and a transition team has been formed and is meeting frequently to oversee the process of the changeover.