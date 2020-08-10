THA Infrastructure Division offices close because of covid19

-

The accounting, registry, main office and human resource departments of the THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE) have been closed for sanitisation related to a covid19 case.

A member of staff is a secondary contact of an individual currently being monitored for exposure to the novel coronavirus, the division's corporate communications unit said on Monday.

As a consequence, the division’s employees who have been in personal contact with the secondary contact are in self-isolation and in communication with the health authority.

Normal work is expected to resume on Tuesday.

Tobago recently recorded its first covid19 case in months when a traveller from Trinidad was confirmed as positive on the island.