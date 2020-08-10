THA Infrastructure Division offices close because of covid19
The accounting, registry, main office and human resource departments of the THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE) have been closed for sanitisation related to a covid19 case.
A member of staff is a secondary contact of an individual currently being monitored for exposure to the novel coronavirus, the division's corporate communications unit said on Monday.
As a consequence, the division’s employees who have been in personal contact with the secondary contact are in self-isolation and in communication with the health authority.
Normal work is expected to resume on Tuesday.
Tobago recently recorded its first covid19 case in months when a traveller from Trinidad was confirmed as positive on the island.
