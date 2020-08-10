Shamfa pleased with sanitisation during voting

PNM Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe. - Leeandro Noray

PNM Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe said she is confident the Elections and Boundaries Commission had done a good job in preparing for the general election.

Speaking to reporters after voting at the Montgomery Government Primary School, Cudjoe said the process was smooth.

"I am confident that the EBC has done its work," she said, adding all covid19 protocols were adhered to.

'It was interesting to see them sanitise every pen and stamp after use. They are on the ball with the sanitisation there. So I am very pleased to see that."

Cudjoe said there were no hiccups but would check in with other polling stations.

Ricardo Phillip of the Class Action Reform Movement also said the process was slow but smooth.

Meanwhile, there was a consistent flow of voters at polling stations in Tobago West throughout much of Monday morning.