Sandflies attack voters outside Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College

From as early as 5.30 am a handful of senior citizens gathered outside the Vishnu Boys' Hindu College to vote for one of three candidates contesting the Chaguanas West seat.

The security officer on duty at the gate continuously had to advise other voters that they could only enter at 6 am.

But, nobody warned the voters of the incessant attacks by hordes of sandflies as they stood alongside a stagnant drain.

At 6 am, close to 60 people who were lined up outside the compound began streaming in and cars zoomed into the carpark.

Voters, all of whom wore masks, stopped to wash their hands at two sinks en route to their polling station.

The process for many was quick and simple.

Voters first had to apply hand sanitiser at the door before moving ahead.

All they had to do was produce their polling card and national identification card to the polling agent. After signing the polling card, voters were directed to the deputy presiding officer who gave instructions on how to fold the ballot paper and were given a sanitised stamp.

After voting, they moved over to the presiding officer, presented their signed polling card and folded ballot. The presiding officer inspected the fingers of the voter to ensure there was no electoral ink stains, and voters deposited their ballot before exiting.

By 6.30 am, there were close to 150 people lined up to enter the polling stations at the school.

Police officers were stationed outside each station and in the carpark watching for anyone who may be in breach of the electoral rules.