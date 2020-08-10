San Juan candidates happy to serve

A policeman helps Charlene Singh, in a wheelchair, into the polling station at the SDA Primary School at Adventist Hill in San Juan on Monday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

In the Barataria/San Juan constituency Jason Williams, candidates for the PNM, Albertha Purdeen (PEP) and Saddam Hosein (UNC) all contested the seat as first-time candidates. The incumbent, UNC veteran Dr Fuad Khan, chose to step down at this election.

Williams told reporters after voting at the San Juan SDA Primary School on Adventist Hill, off Mission Road, San Juan, that it was surreal seeing his name on a ballot after voting for all those years.

“Since the age of 18 I always enjoyed going out to practise my franchise. But never in a thousand years would I have dreamed seeing my own name on a ballot.

"It was tremendous. I took a minute to soak it all in, then in the end I made the right choice.”

He expressed confidence in his chances of winning, but said he was at peace with his campaign and felt he and his team did their best, whether they won or lost.

“I came from a media background and we know about work, so I came in and I hit the ground. We touched a lot of people – not physically, because of covid19 – but we touched base with a lot of people. I know we did our best and the results will show that tonight.”

Purdeen described her feelings as a candidate for the area as “overwhelming.”

“It is a feeling I will always remember, to serve this country and to serve Barataria. As in every campaign, you would have your ups and downs, but it was a wonderful experience."

On voting, she said, "Lines were not that long, and we got through quickly and in a timely manner.”

Newsday tried to reach Hosein at his campaign office on El Socorro Road, but he was not there. Newsday understands he voted in Warrenville Presbyterian School, Cunupia on Monday morning.