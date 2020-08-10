Rowley: Celebrate in small numbers

PM Dr Keith Rowley smiles after voting at the International School of Port of Spain in Westmoorings. - Jeff Mayers

The Prime Minister is urging voters and party supporters to celebrate in small numbers. Dr Rowley made the comment after voting at the International School of Port of Spain, Westmoorings.

He also told supporters of the People’s National Movement to stay away from Balisier House as it was a construction site, and also not to gather in light of the public health regulations in effect for covid19.

Rowley said the voting process was smooth and quick. Look out for more on this story.