Pt Fortin voters turned away for wearing yellow

The polling station – Point Fortin East Secondary School. - Narissa Fraser

An elderly couple was prevented from voting in Point Fortin for wearing yellow, despite their clothing not having any party symbols or slogans.

Point Fortin police confirmed the incident happened this morning.

Police at the polling station – Point Fortin East Secondary School – told the voters they could not wear the official colour of any political party.

The couple’s driver told Newsday he took them home, where they changed. They returned to the polling station and lined up to vote.

On Monday morning, the Elections and Boundaries Commission noted commented on a post, circulating on social media, bearing its logo, advising people that they cannot wear certain colours to go to polling stations.

It said the statement is false and was not issued by the commission.

UNC candidate for the constituency Taharqa Obika said the incident was very disturbing. He was joined by his attorney Joseph Sookoo.

He himself filed a complaint at the Point Fortin Police Station about another matter: he said he believes the colour being worn by PNM representatives at the polling stations is “too close to red.”