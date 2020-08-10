Prisoner tests positive for covid19

The Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street. -

The prison service is confirming that a convicted prisoner at the Port of Spain prison has tested positive for covid19.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the prison service said the prisoner – who have underlying medical issues – complained on Sunday of having symptoms of the virus and was taken to the Port of Spain general Hospital where he was tested. The test result returned positive and he was taken to the Caura Hospital where he is being treated. His family has been contacted and informed about his condition.

“The area where the prisoner was housed was immediately evacuated and sanitised. The prisoners who shared the same cell have since been placed under quarantine and are being observed for symptoms.”

The prison service quoted acting Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan as saying, despite all the preventative measures implemented at the prisons to maintain a covid19-free environment, it was inevitable infections would happen there with the emergence of community cases.

Pulchan said his officers, who have performed remarkably throughout the pandemic, are under strict instructions not to report for duty if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms or were in any contact with anyone testing positive or under quarantine.

“They have been advised to seek medical attention at the health facility nearest to them.

“Commissioner Pulchan is also assuring friends and relatives of incarcerated persons that management of the situation is ongoing for containment, and every effort is being made to keep their loved ones safe and secure.

”The immediate and stringent measures undertaken by the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service from the onset of the pandemic, saw it's effective prevention of spread of the virus within the nation's prisons and it will continue to maintain these measures in an effort to reduce the spread.”