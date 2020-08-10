Point Fortin's Richards: And now, we wait...

Point Fortin mayor and PNM candidate Kennedy Richards Jr speaks with a resident during a walkabout in Cochrane Village, Guapo in Point Fortin in July. - Narissa Fraser

PNM candidate for Point Fortin Kennedy Richards Jr says he is “feeling good” ahead of Monday night’s general election results. Now, he said, it is only a matter of waiting.

While Newsday did not manage to catch up with him at his polling station – Point Fortin West Secondary School – he gave feedback by phone.

“The voting process was real cool, man. It was very cool. I went about minutes to 12 pm.”

But he also expressed concern that heavy rainfall throughout the constituency was affecting the voter turnout. It was sunny for most of the morning, but around noon, it began to rain heavily and some roads began flooding.

In spite of this, Richards told Newsday, “I feel good, I feel good. It’s just a few more hours to go again and it’s just to wait now and see.”