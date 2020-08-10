PNM declares five seats

PNM candidate for Port-of-Spain North/St. Ann's West, Stuart Young does a dance move as he walked about in Belmont, Port of Spain on Saturday afternoon during his motorcade/rally. - Vidya Thurab

THE PEOPLE'S National Movement (PNM) declared victory in five seats at 10 pm.

PNM PRO Laurel Lezama Lee Sing told the media at Balisier House the PNM declared Arima, Tunapuna, D’Abadie O’Meara, Diego Martin West and Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West.

"We have a number of seats along the (East-West) Corridor that we are very much ahead in," she said, "including St Joseph, but we are just waiting on a few final polling divisions to come in. But we are preparing to declare our seats along the corridor very shortly."

On Moruga/Tableland she said the PNM is "just a little behind" and is waiting for official results from their counters to see how it goes.

"It's an election and you are always concerned about all the constituencies, because at the end of the day it is really the whole of the electorate, and so we are thankful to everybody who would have cast their vote in support of the PNM and we wait in cautious anticipation for the rest of the seats that will be coming in."