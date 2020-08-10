Phillips complains about canvassing at polling station

Nickocy Phillips, representing Unity of the People, after voting at the Buccoo Community Centre on Monday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

COREY CONNELLY

Unity of the People leader Nickocy Phillips has accused a political party of trying to sway voters at the Buccoo Multipurpose Facility polling station.

Phillips, who contested the Tobago West seat in Monday’s general election, voted there shortly before 10 am.

Phillips told Newsday: “I observed that when persons were entering the facility to vote, they are putting their hands up and giving them signals to come over to them.”

Phillips complained to both the returning and presiding officer about the issue “to make sure that is addressed.”

Phillips also said while waiting for the media, people affiliated to one of the opposing political parties were “continuously taking videos of me, saying I was trying to sway voters.

“But I am within my rights to wait for the media, and also I would have just voted.”

Regardless of the outcome, Phillips said, “I will continue to work for the people of Tobago.

“I had a very tedious transition into the politics but it was good and it was worth it and I will continue to go forward.”

Phillips also lauded the Elections and Boundaries Commission for its professionalism, particularly in light of the covid19 restrictions.