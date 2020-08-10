Persad-Bissessar: I am not conceding, we want recounts

UNC political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar shows her voting finger to supporters as she left the Hermitage Presbyterian school after voting in the 2020 General Elections. - Lincoln Holder

UNITED National Congress leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she is not conceding defeat in the general election, as the party is seeking recounts in three marginal seats.

She was speaking to supporters at her Siparia constituency office.

"Tonight I am not giving any concessionary speech. I am not conceding.

"Our candidates in several of the marginals are in the process of filing for recounts, because the numbers are so close the recounts can be done. Only then can we concede or claim victory. So that's the way forward for us.

"Thank you very much. Go brave. We fought a good fight. We did a best. And of course we will continue to do our best for our country and our constituents."

She congratulated Barry Padarath and Michelle Benjamin for winning the Princes Town and Moruga/Tableland seats respectively.

Asked what three marginals she was referring to, Persad-Bissessar said she preferred not to say on Monday night,

"Our teams are looking at them. They are marginals, and there are three of them in particular for a recount."

She said she was somewhat surprised by the results, but the night was not over until the recounts were done.

"I think our party did very well. We could have done better. As I say we fought a good fight, we fought a clean fight. We did very well. And as I say, it's not over until it's over."

UNC sources told Newsday the three seats are St Joseph, San Fernando West and La Horquetta/Talparo.