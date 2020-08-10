Penal man arrested for gun, breaching protection order

A Penal man was arrested on Sunday night for the possession of a gun and ammunition and for breach inga protection order.

Barrackpore police held the 41-year-old suspect, who lives at Clarke Road, Penal, at the home of the woman who took out the protection order against him.

Around 10.35 pm, police said, they responded to a domestic violence call at Rochard Douglas Road, Barrackpore.

They later searched the premises and found a Taurus pistol with a magazine containing five rounds inside a water tank.

Investigations are continuing.