Obika: 2020 election will define next generation’s fate

UNC candidate for Point Fortin Taharqa Obika voted at the Point Fortin East Secondary School on Monday morning. -

UNC candidate for Point Fortin Taharqa Obika says he believes the 2020 general election will “define the fate of TT for the next generation.”

After voting at the Point Fortin East Secondary School on Monday, he urged others to do the same.

He told Newsday he “felt great” ahead of the election results and hoped people voted “resoundingly.

“Now is the time to cast your vote and make the change. I want to encourage everyone to cast their ballot.

“It was a smooth process: if it took five minutes, it took plenty.”

He said the voter turnout seemed lower this year.

Obika also said he filed a report at the Point Fortin Police Station about PNM electoral agents.The deep pink of the T-shirts they wore, he said, “approximates very closely to red.”

He was also upset at earlier reports of two voters being turned away by police for wearing yellow, despite their clothing having no party symbols or slogans.

When he initially visited the Point Fortin Police Station, he said he heard the voters had been arrested, but police said they had no such information.

After about 30 minutes, police confirmed the voters were turned away but not arrested, and admitted it was an error.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has made it clear that any colour can be worn to polling stations.

MSJ candidate for the constituency Ernesto Kesar said the voting process was also smooth at his polling station – Point Fortin RC School. He said he felt hopeful, adding, “Ask me that around 8 pm.

“I know the special elector turnout was very high. We might very well see – on the MSJ’s side – something good.”