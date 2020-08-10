Moonilal: Rowley tried 'to milk a bull'

UNC Oropouche East candidate Dr Roodal Moonilal and his wife wait in line to vote at the Gulf View community centre. - LINCOLN HOLDER

UNlTED National Congress (UNC) Oropouche East candidate Dr Roodal Moonilal on Monday said attacks against him by the People's National Movement (PNM) will not deny the UNC victory in the general election.

Speaking with reporters before voting at the Gulf View Community Centre in La Romaine, Moonilal said, "This government, from since 2015 – remember CEPEP sued me once in 2016 – they have been after me because I have been after them. I don't think those things resonate with voters."

Moonilal claimed Government's management of covid19 "appears to have blown up in their face."

He said voters are concerned about covid19, jobs and infrastructure. On the court ruling in the EMBD lawsuit, Moonilal said, "I was not a party to that. The Prime Minister tried to make me a party to that. I had no application before the court."

Moonilal claimed, "Dr Rowley, I think, was trying to milk a bull."

He predicted that in Oropouche East, "We should poll 17,000 votes by the end of the day."

Moonilal said, "Across the country, we are getting a huge turnout.

"We ran a strong campaign, a covid-adjusted campaign. This might be the new normal for campaigning. We will be celebrating a historic victory tonight."