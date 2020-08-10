Moonilal concerned, frustrated at Gulf View voting delays

UNC Oropouche East candidate Dr Roodal Moonilal and his wife wait in line to vote at the Gulf View community centre. - LINCOLN HOLDER

UNITED National Congress (UNC) Oropouche East candidate Dr Roodal Moonilal expressed concerns about the length of time it is taking people to vote because of covid19 protocols.

Speaking with reporters at 10.30 am before he voted at the Gulf View Community Centre, Moonilal said the UNC was receiving reports of people having to wait for long periods at polling stations before they voted.He said there was no facility for the aged or infirm who might have to wait over an hour to vote, and felt if these problems were not resolved, they would become chaotic. Moonilal dismissed a TV cameraman's assertion the delays were deliberate.

"At best, it's mismanagement and a lack of organisation."

An hour later, Moonilal sent a WhatsApp message to Newsday to say he was still waiting to vote.

"Frustration. I am a frustrated voter today."First-time voter Shania Chadee who cast her ballot at the Gulf View Community Centre, found the process very long.But, she said, "I assumed it would have been, for all the procedures put in place (for covid19). It took me two hours."Chadee also said no physical distancing was being observed inside the centre.At Parvati Girls' Hindu School in Debe, Ann Radha Boodoo described voting as "really easy" for her and her parents. "They are enforcing all the social distancing. Our hands got sanitised twice. The police were there, enforcing the rules."Boodoo added that she and her parents had voted many times before.