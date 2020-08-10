Long line at Couva South Government Primary

Voters in Couva physically distanced themselves and wore their masks as they arrived outside the Couva South Government Primary School for the start of the general election process at 6 am.

PNM candidate for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings voted just after the polls were opened.

He said the process was smooth and the Elections and Boundaries Commission’s mechanisms to ensure health safety were commendable.

Cummings said while the process was a bit slower than usual because of the health protocols to be observed, it should not act as a deterrent to stay away from the polls.

Kenneth Williams, 71, of Perseverance Village, Couva said the process was easy.

“There were sanitisers and no fuss about wearing a mask.”