Lionfish still a threat to marine ecosystem

FRESHLY CAUGHT: Fisherman Edward Grant holds a lionfish for sale at his stall at the side of the road in Lambeau, Tobago. FILE PHOTO -

THE lionfish has made its home in TT waters and surrounding countries in the Atlantic in recent years and the Ministry of Planning and Development’s Environmental Policy and Planning Division continues to educate the public on the invasive alien species.

Farahnaz Solomon, a research officer at the Institute of Marine Affairs hosted a webinar last week where she explained how the lionfish continues to impact our marine ecosystem.

An invasive alien species is any organism introduced to areas where they do not naturally occur, negatively impacting the native ecosystem. Solomon explained while the lionfish is not the only invasive species to make its home in TT, it is described as the worst marine invasion ever and is the first documented case of a non-native fish establishing itself in the Atlantic and the Caribbean.

The lionfish is native to Indo Pacific waters and first made its appearance in the Atlantic in the 1980s, where it is believed to have been discarded by owners purchasing the fish through the illegal exotic animal trade.

Solomon explained research conducted on the species in recent years show they grow faster and spawn more frequently here than in their native waters.

They continue to pose a danger to the balance of marine life as they have a broad diet, consisting of over 80 types of prey and Solomon says that number could be higher. She said because it is an invasive species, native prey is not familiar with the fish and do no recognise the it as a predator.

She said the lionfish’s over consumption of reef fish such as the parrot fish, which are critical to the health of the reefs, will increase algal growth and change the prey community structure and impact the tourism and fisheries industry which is important to Tobago’s economy.

Solomon said the ministry has conducted training exercises, education people on how to control and manage the lionfish, including introducing it to our local cuisine. Solomon said a common misconception is that the lionfish is dangerous to consume because of its venomous spines. “The lionfish is venomous, not poisonous. The flesh is safe to eat, once the spines are removed,” she said.