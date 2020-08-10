Kamla tells Faris: 'Bring it on' over Barry's candidacy

UNC political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar shows her finger to supporters as she left the Hermitage Presbyterian school after voting on Monday. - Lincoln Holder

UNITED National Congress (UNC) leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Monday declared that the party stands ready to defend its Princes Town candidate Barry Padarath against claims from the People's National Movement (PNM) that his nomination is invalid.

After casting her vote at the Hermitage Presbyterian School, Persad-Bissessar was told by reporters about comments made earlier in the day by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi that the validity of Padarath's nomination will be challenged in court after the general election.

Padarath served as an special adviser in the Office of the Prime Minister during the People's Partnership government before being elected Princes Town MP in September 2015.

She declared, "Bring it on. We have a lot of court clothes."

Persad-Bissessar insisted that the UNC has a "validly nominated candidate for Princes Town."

She encouraged people to exercise their democratic franchise and vote.

The PNM published a newspaper advertisement last week telling voters that all votes for Padarath would be null and void.

It claimed Padarath's nomination form was invalid and should not have been accepted by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) on nomination day, July 17.

The EBC has said it will not comment on the validity of Padarath's nomination as the PNM has signalled its intent to pursue the matter in court.