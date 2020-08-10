Kamla declares Siparia, Cumuto/Manzanilla

UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets supporters as she arrives at her constituency office in Siparia on Monday night. - Marvin Hamilton

JUST over two hours after the start of the counting of ballots, UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has declared Siparia for her party.

Persad-Bissesar made the bold statement as she arrived at her constituency office at Penal Junction before cheering supporters waving party flags and addressing her as their prime minister.

Upon her arrival, one of the people monitoring the ballot count declared that, with the votes counted from 20 polling stations out of 55, the tally stood at 10,471 for the UNC, 2966 for the PNM candidate Rebecca Dipnarine and 15 ballots rejected.

At 8.35 pm another announcement was made, this time with four more stations to go the result still put Persad-Bissessar ahead with 12,814 votes against the PNM's 3,151.

The party also declared a victory in Cumuto/Manzanilla. At the time the party had 9,577 votes to PNM's 6640.