Kamla: Let UNC supporters decide on victory gathering

UNC political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar and Dr Gregory Bissessar wave to supporters after leaving the Hermitage Presbyterian school where they voted in the 2020 General Elections - Lincoln Holder

UNITED National Congress (UNC) Kamla Persad-Bissessar is not telling UNC supporters not to assemble en masse later in Couva to celebrate what she predicts will be a massive general election victory for the party.

After she voted at Hermitage Presbyterian School, a reporter told Persad-Bissessar that the Prime Minister had told People's National Movement (PNM) supporters not to assemble at Balisier House because of covid19 protocols.

These rules limit the number of people who can gather in public to ten.

She replied, "I don't think we should instruct them not to gather."

Persad-Bissessar said she was leaving it up to UNC supporters to decide whether or not they would assemble at the Multi-Purpose Hall in Couva.

"We wait tonight and see. It is what it is. Maybe they will come. Maybe they will not come."

While the voter turnout was high early on Monday, Persad-Bissessar said some people were turning away because of the long lines at polling stations. She said covid19 protocols were "slowing down the voters in some areas."

Reiterating her regret that neither Caricom nor Commonwealth observers were able to come to TT for the election, Persad-Bissessar urged citizens to be "national observers" when they go to vote.

Asked how well the UNC's election day machinery was working, Persad-Bissessar said, "I spent all morning making it happen. it's looks good."

She said she was unaware of complaints from UNC Point Fortin candidate Taharqa Obika that people in yellow clothing had been told they could not vote. Persad-Bissessar told reporters that she and her husband Dr Gregory Bissessar were wearing red, white and black when they went to vote.

Persad-Bissessar declined to comment on the possibility of discussions between the UNC and any opposition parties in Tobago, depending on the election result. 'We are not electioneering today."