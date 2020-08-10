Jack: I couldn't ask for more support

ILP candidate for Lopinot/Bon Air West Jack Warner shows his finger after casting his vote at the Five Rivers Hindu Primary School. - Ayanna Kinsale

Leader of the Independent Liberal Party (ILP) and candidate for Lopinot/ Bon Air West Jack Warner said he was heartened by the outpouring of support from the constituency.

Speaking with reporters after voting at the Five Rivers Hindu School, Arouca, early on Monday, Warner said he was pleased with the support from constituents, especially young people, and pledged to work towards a better community for all if elected.

"I couldn't ask for more. I was pleasantly surprised to see the response, especially from the young people, the unemployed people who can't get a job. The response from the young people has been absolutely superb.

"Even last night (Sunday) when we ended our motorcade, we had over 1,000 people there and there were 350 cars. This is not normal so I was very impressed."

Warner said despite added regulations to sanitise and the enforcement of physical distancing, he felt the voting process did not inconvenience the public, and commended the staff at the Elections and Boundaries Commission for their assistance and planning.

"The process was very simple. I spent about three minutes in all. The people (workers) knew what they were doing and covid19, in my opinion, didn't affect the efficiency of the system. Before going in you had to sanitise. Once you're inside the booth, everyone was required to wear a mask and socially distance themselves.

"The system hasn't been compromised in any way."

Warner intended to visit other polling stations in the constituency.

He said he had not been in contact with either the PNM or the UNC.