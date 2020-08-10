Indarsingh: Kamla is our leader

Rudranath Indarsingh. -

UNC Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said Kamla Persad-Bissessar remains the party's leader and there is no need for her to step down after Monday's general election defeat.

Speaking with reporters after the UNC lost the election 22-19 to the PNM, Indarsingh said, "The UNC has one leader. That leader is Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar."

He said the UNC will do a post-mortem of the election but there was no need for Persad-Bissessar to be replaced.

The party is resilient, he said, and took comfort in wresting Moruga/Tableland from the PNM.

He said he did not know of Persad-Bissessar's announcement that the UNC would challenge the results in three marginal seats.

Asked where things went wrong, Indarsingh said the party had to fight the election in a different way because of the covid19 pandemic.

He remained confident the UNC's 19 winning candidates would hold the PNM accountable in and out of Parliament.