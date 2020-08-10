Heavy rains trigger landslides in Tobago

HEAVY rainfall triggered landslides in several parts of Tobago on Sunday. Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) director Allan Stewart told Newsday one of the landslides occurred at Runnemede, on the island’s north side. This caused some delay in the flow of traffic.

Stewart urged commuters to exercise caution on the roads. “There is a strong possibility of instability on the slopes and therefore that will lead to landslides.” He said the agency also received reports of two fallen trees, one of which was in the Orange Hill area.

“There is also the possibility of fallen trees which could also put lives at risk if you are travelling through these conditions.” Stewart said although there may have been some flash flooding in communities, the agency did not receive any reports.

He urged People’s National Movement and Progressive Democratic Patriots supporters participating in Sunday’s motorcade to be extremely careful on the roads. Heavy rains on Saturday also eroded a retaining wall and undermined a road near Toby’s residence in Patience Hill. At Piarco, the Met Office recorded 100mm of rainfall this weekend alone. A yellow alert issued on Saturday has since been discontinued.