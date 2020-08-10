Gadsby-Dolly: Campaign energised population
Candidate for St Ann's East Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly described the campaign leading to the general election as one which energised the population.
"(The campaign) was a different one with all the virtual elements added to it, but I feel that it did energise the population. I hope it leads people to take the initiative and come out and vote."
While voting at the Febeau Government Primary School, Gadsby-Dolly noted a high turnout when compared to polling trends from previous elections. She hoped that the high number of people turning up will continue throughout the day.
