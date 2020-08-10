First-time voters out in their numbers in San Juan

Young voters Shanice Musgrave and Isaiah Doyle voting early at Febeau Govt Primary in San Juan. - SUREASH CHOLAI

FIRST-TIME voters were out in their numbers at the Don Miguel Hindu School polling station in San Juan, adding to the high turnout of voters.

Brendon Lee, one young voter, told Newsday he felt as though his vote counted and was glad to see all precautions were taken for people's safety in light of the covid19 pandemic.

"It was good to see that all safety measures were taken and it was simple. I felt as though my vote mattered."

Another young voter, Zaheer Abasali, said his family taught him that voting was one of the ways to exercise his rights as a citizen.

"I don't necessarily look at how my parents affiliate themselves. I just look at the country and what is happening and I thought it was an opportunity to change."

Another young voter, Sunshine Felician, said she still unsure about how she felt about the voting process, but she was happy to do her civic duty.

"I thought it was a long process. The lines were long, but other than that it was all right."

Attorney and former deputy leader of the People’s National Movement Nafeesa Mohammed was happy to see the number of young people voting.

"It is a very positive and significant thing for the development of our country. The future is in the hands of our youth. They have minds of their own and we have to trust they use their best judgement."