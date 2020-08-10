Enforcement of physical distancing in Arouca

A police officer speaks to voters at the St. Finbar's RC School, Arouca. - Ayanna Kinsale

Voters were reminded to observe public health regulations while in line outside the St Finbar's RC School in Arouca as a heavy turnout prompted police and polling staff to enforce physical distancing.

Newsday went to the polling station less than an hour after it opened at 6 am and saw the line bending the corners of Convent Street and Lopinot Road.

While all voters in the line wore face masks and face shields, police had to regulate physical distancing.

Newsday spoke with Monica Grey who said she arrived at around 6.30 am and was surprised by the long lines.

Despite the large turnout, she felt the regulations were being adhered to.

"I'm pleased with what I've seen so far. People seem to be following the rules but the police are also here to pull up on anyone who is disregarding the regulations."

Newsday spoke with another voter who asked not to be identified. She said she felt more planning could have gone into the process.

"I just feel as if everything was a bit rushed. We know what's going on with the pandemic so this shouldn't be a last-minute rush to put things in place."