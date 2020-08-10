EBC: Wear what colours you want while voting

Voters at the St. Finbar's RC School, Arouca - Ayanna Kinsale

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) says it has been made aware of another post, circulating on social media, bearing its logo, advising people that they cannot wear certain colours to go to polling stations.

In a statement on Monday morning, the EBC said this statement is false and was not issued by the commission.

“The electorate can wear any colour on poll day but persons will not be permitted into a polling station wearing the emblems or logos of political parties or with the words “vote for” on their articles of clothing.”