EBC: PEP leader is an election candidate

Progressive Empowerment Party political leader and candidate for Diego Martin North East, Phillip Edward Alexander, speaks at the opening of his campaign headquarters at Quad Row building on Park Street in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) leader Phillip Alexander is a candidate in the 2020 general election.

The EBC confirmed Alexander is the PEP candidate for Diego Martin North/East, in a statement on Monday morning.

The EBC said it had been made aware of a publication bearing its logo which said Alexander was not a candidate and which went viral.

"Mr Alexander is on the ballot," the EBC said.

Apart from Alexander, the Diego Martin North/East candidates are Colm Imbert (PNM), Eli Zakour (UNC) and Myron Bruce (MND).

The EBC also said it has followed the Health Ministry's covid19 guidelines and that it is safe for the public to vote.