Duke complains of 'mischief' at polls

PDP leader Watson Duke talks to the media after voting at Roxborough Anglican School on Monday morning. PHOTO BY LEEANDRO NORAY -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Tobago East candidate Watson Duke will approach his lawyers today to address concerns about "mischief" at two polling stations.

He spoke to the media after he voted on around 11 am at Roxborough AC school. The PDP political leader said he is disturbed by what he described as attempts to corrupt the election process.

"There are one or two concerns that there could be mischief and some persons may be hell-bent on corrupting the election process," he said.

"I have had one person from my constituency going to vote and upon producing the identification card, was told she voted already as a special voter. The person did not vote as a special voter and the name they are referring to is spelt differently as on the ID.”

Duke said he already contacted Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) officials who promised to look into the matter.

"I am hoping the matter is resolved because voting is a very important democratic right that nobody should be denied”Duke said he will be visiting other polling stations throughout the day and engage his lawyers for another alleged irregularity at the polling station at Roxborough.He expressed confidence in his chances.

“My (PNM) colleague Ayanna Webster-Roy have made some colossal mistakes in this election. She doesn’t know to spell her own name. In the form that was submitted on nomination day she spelt ‘Ayanna' with one N and that is the form in which the ballot paper should be produced. However, on the ballot paper we are seeing Ayanna with two Ns. How was it corrected? I do not know. There may be mischief afoot.”

He also accused Webster-Roy of campaigning on election morning on TV.Despite his concerns, he said the voting process was swift and efficient.