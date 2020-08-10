Deyalsingh tells voters: Celebrate at home later

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh shows his finger after voting at the Cipriani College of Labour & Co-Operative Studies on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Valsayn. - Ayanna Kinsale

Minister of Health and PNM candidate for St Joseph Terrence Deyalsingh is urging the public to celebrate the outcome of the general election in their own homes and avoid gathering in large numbers for their own safety as the covid19 pandemic continues.

Speaking with reporters outside the Cipriani Labour College, St Joseph, where he voted on Monday, Deyalsingh said there would be no large-scale celebrations at his constituency office and urged others to follow suit in order to avoid spreading the virus.

"I am not celebrating tonight. Our celebrations will be at home. I don't intend to come out into the public domain tonight and I would send that advice to all constituencies, win, lose or draw that tonight is a night to stay home and celebrate at home."

Deyalsingh also said that throughout his campaign he sought to lead by example by encouraging people on walkabouts to observe physical distancing guidelines and wear facemasks.