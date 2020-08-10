DECISION TIME FOR THE NATION

PRAYERS FOR TT: Chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Ricardo Bharath Hernandez performs a smoke ceremony on Sunday during celebrations for the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples in Arima. - Angelo Marcelle

TODAY the nation decides who, among 150 candidates, 19 political parties and four independents will form the next government, as 41 electoral seats are up for grabs in the general election. The campaign for the 2020 polls will forever be remembered as one shaped by the covid19 pandemic.

The People's National Movement (PNM) won the 2015 election with 378,729 votes or 51.75 per cent, compared to the United National Congress' (UNC) 290,074 votes (39.64 per cent). The next highest was the Congress of the People with 43,914 votes (six per cent) followed by the Independent Liberal Party and the National Joint Action Assembly, which both received one per cent of the vote.

The PNM won 23 seats while the UNC won the remaining 18. In 2015, the voter turn out was 66.8 per cent.

VIRTUAL

CAMPAIGN

This year's campaign has been different from all previous election campaigns thanks to the coronavirus. On Saturday, there were no final mega rallies as covid19 restriction on public gatherings made this impossible. Because of this restriction, cottage meetings and public meetings became much smaller affairs streamed 'live' for a virtual audience.

The pandemic forced parties to turn to social media to get their message across to the nation. However, covid19 could not stop two campaign mechanisms – walkabout and motorcades, although Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith had expressed concern about walkabouts breaching the gathering limit and also a lack of permission for motorcades.

Covid19 policies also featured heavily on the campaign platform and in campaign advertisements. The virus, which has seen a recent major spike in local cases, will also affect how electors vote today.

Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) corporate communications manager Bobbi Rogers previously told Newsday people have been reminded to wear their masks on election day and if they forget, one will be provided for them. However, there is nothing in law mandating the wearing of masks and sanitisation in order to vote.

CALLS TO

POSTPONE

The issue of an increase in local infections was raised by the Progressive Empowerment Party in a letter to President Paula-Mae Weekes requesting the election be postponed. This was denied. A second request for postponement was made by the Trinidad Humanity Campaign, on the issue of extending the time to allow for election observers from Caricom. This request was also denied.

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote to Prime Minister Dr Rowley asking that mechanisms be put in place to bring in international observers. Rowley extended invitations on July 9, to Caricom and the Commonwealth to send election observer missions.

The Office of the Prime Minister in a subsequent statement, said that both Caricom and the Commonwealth advised of their inability to meet the cost associated with the 14-day quarantine period required for entry which is an integral part of the country's management of the pandemic.

Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope in a recent media report said she was somewhat disappointed there will not be any election observers to give a stamp of approval and provide recommendations. However, all preparations are in place for polls to open at 6 am and close 12 hours later. During that time, the country will decide via the ballot box, who will be the next prime minister and hold the reins of power for the next five years.

DROP BOX

Number of seats contested by party

People’s National Movement – 41

United National Congress – 39

Progressive Empowerment Party – 28

Trinidad Humanity Campaign – 7

New National Vision – 6

Movement for Social Justice – 5

Congress of the People – 4

Movement for National Development – 3

Progressive Democratic Patriots – 2

National Coalition for Transformation – 2

Progressive Party – 1

Independent Liberal Party – 1

Democratic Party of Trinidad and Tobago – 1

The Nationwide Organization of We the People – 1

The Unrepresented Peoples Party – 1

The Trinidad and Tobago Democratic Front – 1

The National Party – 1

One Tobago Voice – 1

Unity of the People – 1

Independents: Errol Fabien (St Joseph), Shiraz Khan (Chaguanas East), Ricardo Phillip (Tobago West) and Thomas Sotillio (Moruga/Tableland)