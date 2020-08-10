Davidson-Celestine: Tobago can handle covid19 upsurge

Tracy Davidson-Celestine. - THA

HEALTH, Wellness and Family Development Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine has assured the division is well-prepared to handle any possible upsurge in covid19 patients in Tobago.

Her assurance came a day after it was revealed that an individual, who recently journeyed to Tobago from Trinidad, has tested positive for covid19. In a statement on Saturday night, the division said the individual was tested in Trinidad as part of the ongoing community surveillance testing.

It said the individual journeyed to Tobago before the results were received. While in Tobago the results returned positive and the individual was immediately isolated, the division said. The division said the individual is stable and receiving treatment at the covid19 treatment facility at Fort King George, Scarborough.

It added contact tracing is ongoing and close primary contacts have been quarantined and are also being tested for covid19. Davidson-Celestine, who chairs Tobago’s covid19 task force, told Newsday a medical team is already engaged in the swabbing of individuals in order to better manage any challenges which may arise from the newest case.

She said apart from this, several systems and pathways were established in order to manage any challenges arising from covid19, testing through a community surveillance approach at selected health facilities and treatment for those who are positive but well and positive but not well.