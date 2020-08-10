Burris proud of election campaign

COREY CONNELLY

Win or lose in Monday’s general election, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Tobago West candidate Tashia Grace Burris is proud of the campaign she ran as a first-timer in the election race.

After voting at the Montgomery Government Primary School at 3pm, Burris told reporters: “I am proud of the fact that I ran the best race I think I could have ran.”

She said her campaign, although heated at times, was based on issues.

“Yes, there was a lot of fire. Yes, there was a lot of emotion. But that emotion comes from the fact that I really, truly believe that this is time that Tobago needs change and that I am a person who can assist in bringing that change and my passion has always been about getting the best for my Tobago people.”

Burris added the campaign was gruelling.

“We didn’t have the kind of time that we would have looked forward to. It was really 38 days to campaign and being a newcomer, even though I was launched in January, we had that downtime with respect to covid19.

“So that when the election was called, we had a very short space of time for persons to actually get familiar with me and familiar with what I stand for.”

She said despite the short campaign, the PDP did its best.

“We did our best with the platforms we used, social media, the TV ads and the support has been overwhelming.”

She added: “Everywhere that I have gone, I have gotten support, prayers, people have been sending me pictures of their voting finger. Those kinds of experiences certainly gloss over some of the more unsavoury parts of the campaign. I am just glad that the day has come.”

Burris said she heard of a few irregularities.

“I have been informed of one or two but because we have such a committed and trained team, they were able to deal with it in my absence.

“So, I am happy for that. I hope those irregularities were just like one in a very rare occurrence and nothing that occurred across the constituency. It remains to be seen.

“But I have all faith that the EBC conducts its affairs in an independent manner and I am assured that at the end of this day that whoever the victor is, it will be a victory that is well fought and it is a fair victory.”

The candidate also praised the Elections and Boundaries Commission for its handling of the election.

“I find the procedures the EBC has implemented have been excellent in terms of the procedures that they are using to ensure that persons follow the covid19 regulations.”