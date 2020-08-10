Belmont voters say process was ‘excellent’

Lifelong friends, aged 69 and 66, went out together to vote early Monday morning. - Rhianna Mc Kenzie

Belmont voters leaving the polling station at the Belmont Secondary School early Monday morning described the process as ‘excellent.’

Two life-long friends, both in their sixties, who wished to remain anonymous, went together and said this was the best turnout they have seen since they have been eligible to vote.

“It still like long time. Not very crowded, but a good turnout,” said one voter.

“Everybody had their masks on and observed protocols and, in general, it was very smooth.”

Long lines were seen at the polling station with a line of cars parked alongside the Belmont Circular Road when Newsday visited at 7am.