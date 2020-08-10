Ascension set for Friday kick-off pending final approval

In this August 12 2019 file photo, Terminix La Horquetta's Aikim Andrews (second from left) fires a shot at goal during the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament encounter against Matura ReUnited at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground. - Angelo Marcelle

ASCENSION director Richard Ferguson is hopeful that the second annual Ascension Football Tournament will kick off on Friday, once the league gets final approval on Wednesday.

The Ascension League will include teams that normally compete in the TT Pro League and the TT Super League. The first division will feature teams predominantly from the TT Pro League, the second division will comprise teams from the TT Super League and the third division will include teams from the six zones throughout TT.

Defence Force won the inaugural first division title in 2019 and San Fernando Giants won the second division.

Ferguson, speaking to Newsday on Sunday, said, “We due to start Friday coming, but we still have to get final confirmation from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sport (and Youth Affairs). They have a meeting on Wednesday (and) once we get final confirmation from them we due to start on Friday.”

Ferguson is aware of the rise in covid19 cases in TT, but with covid19 measures in place the competition can be played.

“We have our covid19 protocols to follow which is there will be no spectators, you have to wear masks, the temperatures of everyone will be tested before they play...the normal protocols for covid.” To date, TT has recorded 279 cases of the virus.

Spectators will get the opportunity to get a taste of the action as matches will be shown on TV. “We are hoping to show it live on Sportsmax, a double header on Fridays and hopefully I believe games will be shown on TV6.” Ferguson said people could also stream matches live.

Once the league kicks off on Friday it will be the first major football competition locally since covid19 started to affect TT in March.

Ferguson, who is also the managing director of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, said the official fixtures will be released after the meeting is held on Wednesday.

Ten teams will compete in the first division and ten will line up in the second division. A total of 70 additional teams are expected to battle in the six zones.

The league is expected to run for four months from August to December. Teams will play one match per week for the duration of the league with matches being held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.