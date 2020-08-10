Abandoned children rescued in El Dorado

Police are looking into an incident in El Dorado on Monday in which an eight-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister were left alone in an apartment.

Police said members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol and Tunapuna police were called to a building on Ramesh Street at around 12.50 pm after neighbours reported hearing the children's cries from inside.

Police called in officers from the Tunapuna Fire Station, who broke down the door.

They said the children's mother had left them at home for hours and suspect they may have been abandoned.

The children are at the Tunapuna police station and are expected to be visited by the police Child Protection Unit and Children's Authority staff.

Tunapuna police are still searching for their mother.