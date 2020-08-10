22-19: Rowley declares election victory

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - Jeff Mayers

JULIEN NEAVES

PEOPLE'S National Movement leader Dr Keith Rowley has declared victory in the 2020 general election.

He made the declaration at 10.30 pm to a small nunber of supporters at Balisier House.

He said the party had won 22 of the 41 seats, down from 23 in the 2015 general election, "against all odds."

He did not specify which seats had been won, and said "one or two areas need to be tied up." But he added that 21 is a majority, and he thanked the country for its support.

"In a most difficult situation, we have once again been called to service the people of TT."

Rowley said the win had not been an easy task nor an easy win, but the party stayed the course. He added the people of TT can be trusted to do the right thing when called upon so to do.

He thanked his wife Sharon for keeping his spirit up and also thanked his party officers and party campaign manager Rohan Sinanan.

He added the number of seats did not reflect the PNM's performance across the country.