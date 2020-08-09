UNC activist stabbed in Moruga motorcade

A former UNC councillor is being treated for stab wounds he received after an argument at a political rally on Saturday night.

Police said Phillip Gonzales, 58, was in a maxi taxi during a motorcade at Basse Terre, Moruga, at around 9.30 pm when a man got in and began arguing with him.

Gonzales asked the man to leave the maxi, but the man pulled out a knife and stabbed him three times, in the right side of his chest, his arm and shoulder.

The man then got out of the maxi.

Friends took Gonzales to the Princes Town Health Facility.

Investigators said if his condition worsened he would be transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.