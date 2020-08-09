Two Venezuelans charged for marijuana in San Fernando

Yamil Jose Diaz -

Two Venezuelans were arrested and charged on Friday for the possession and trafficking of marijuana.

The arrests were made during a police exercise in San Fernando between 4 pm and 9 pm in which several drug blocks were searched.

Police said Yamil Jose Diaz, 50, and Osmer Enrique Gonzales Hernanadez, 32, who resided at Shah Street, San Fernando were held with a total of 1,569 grams of marijuana.

The men are originally from Tucupita in Venezuela.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt of the southern division Wayne Mohammad, Supt Nobbee, Asp Ali Mohammad, Insp Teeluck, Sgts Joseph and Barran and acting Cpl Phoolchan.