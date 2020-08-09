TT fail to advance at Online Chess Olympiad

TT MISSED out on advancing to level three of the Online Chess Olympiad by a slender half-point margin when games continued on August 3.

After producing two commanding victories against Bahamas 6-0 and Guyana 5-1, TT needed a draw (three points) against higher-ranked Honduras to secure their spot at the third level of competition.

However, the national squad missed its target by a meagre half-point with Fide Master Adrian Winter-Atwell and Woman International Master Gabriella Johnson winning their respective games.

International Master Alan-Safar Ramoutar then earned a draw for TT to end its bid on 2.5 points against Honduras’ 3.5 points. In the end, the national team secured fourth place among the 10 division four countries.

The advancing top-three nations were Nicaragua, Honduras and Jamaica respectively.

TT Chess Association president Sonja Johnson, though a bit disappointed, was still very optimistic about the team. She credited first-time team captain Keelan Hunte for a job well done and also acknowledged the fearlessness shown by TT’s younger players.

“I’m very proud of the team that represented TT. Out of our 11 players, eight were juniors. They approached the event with a great deal of maturity and discipline. Though the final result was not what we may have wanted, the experience earned by these young players will go a long way in their overall chess development. Keelan efficiently carried out his duties as captain and his efforts did not go unnoticed by the TTCA and team members,” said Johnson.

The TTCA boss also wished her Caribbean counterparts all the best in the next stage of this event.