Stabbed former UNC councillor in stable condition

FORMER UNC councillor Phillip Gonzales is said to be resting in a stable condition at hospital after being stabbed during an altercation on the weekend while he was out on a campaign rally in Moruga.

The party's general secretary Dave Tancoo confirmed on Sunday that Gonzales underwent emergency treatment and is resting comfortably. Tancoo claimed that party supporters had suffered attacks during the just concluded general election campaigning.

Gonzales was stabbed on Saturday night at a rally in Moruga, in which no arrest has been made as yet. Police said 58-year-old Gonzales was inside a maxi-taxi during a motorcade at Basse Terre at 9.30 pm when a man entered the vehicle and began arguing with him.

Gonzales asked the man to leave but the man pulled out a knife and stabbed him three times – once in the right side of his chest, arm and shoulder. The attacker then ran out of the maxi and escaped. Gonzales was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

Tancoo said on Sunday, “Unfortunately we have had several incidents in which supporters were attacked during the campaign." In an unrelated incident two weeks ago, a passenger in a car was attacked and beaten with a baton by a man who was dressed in a red jersey. This incident is said to have taken place in Oropouche during a PNM motorcade.

That matter is still under investigation and no one has been arrested although the attacker was captured beating the man in a cell phone recording which was uploaded to social media where it quickly went viral.