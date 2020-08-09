Point Fortin Football Academy honoured for community service

President of the Point Fortin Youth Football Academy Nester Price poses with his award for community service, awarded to him by the Ministry of Social Development, Culture and the Arts on Friday. PHOTO BY NARISSA FRASER. - Narissa Fraser

PRESIDENT of the Point Fortin Youth Football Academy Nester Price says he was overwhelmed as the group was awarded for community service by the Ministry of Social Development, Culture and the Arts.

The academy was honoured at the opening ceremony for the Techier Community Centre in Point Fortin on Friday morning. It has been in existence for 18 years and trains young footballers at the grassroots level at age three to age 15. They train at the Techier Football Grounds located behind the community centre.

He said, “The sporting talent in Point Fortin is tremendous. The current vice-president is also one of our head coaches (Sheldon “Barco” Bridgeman). A few of them that we trained are on the national under-15 team, (and play for) schools like Presentation College, Naparima College, St Benedict’s in the SSFL (Secondary Schools Football League). We’ve made great and tremendous strides."

He said he always urges trainees to take their education just as seriously as football.

“Sports is good and well but it is not all. I always like to know that they can show a balance between the two and marry their love for the sport with their education.”