NACTA: Tobago race also too close to call

PNM Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe. - DAVID REID

The latest North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) poll has found the August 10 general election will be a “cliffhanger,” as several constituencies deemed marginal could determine its outcome.

The scenario is much the same in Tobago, where the two major political entities, the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), are set for an epic showdown in the island’s two constituencies – Tobago West and Tobago East.

Both parties led valiant campaigns, which included walkabouts, spot meetings, music trucks, frequent social media updates and huge, strategically-placed banners bearing the images of their respective candidates.

Elections and Boundaries Commission figures say an estimated 50,740 Tobagonians are expected to vote at some 67 polling stations throughout the island.

In Tobago West, some 27,659 constituents are eligible to vote, while the EBC puts the electorate in Tobago East at 23,081.

For the PNM, the seats are being contested by Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy respectively.

The two are hoping to serve their respective constituencies for a second term.

But Webster-Roy is facing a formidable challenge from PDP political leader Watson Duke, who political observers say has made inroads in the constituency over the past five years.

This reached a head within the past few months, when Duke launched an aggressive home-improvement drive throughout the island. Duke claimed the initiative was funded from his own pocket, but said he had appealed for assistance from corporate citizens.

The PDP’s home repair project has been a major talking point in the campaign, with Webster-Roy and others dismissing the initiative as piecemeal, self-serving and conceptualised merely to win votes.

Duke’s campaign has also focused on his desire to win the seat, enter Parliament and possibly become the country’s next prime minister by negotiating with whichever party wins the majority of seats in Trinidad.

If elected, Duke said he plans to push for the legislation to give Tobago greater autonomy, ensure the island gets ten per cent of the national budget and workers a "living wage" of at least $5,000 a month.Webster-Roy, on the other hand, alluded to the development she has brought to Tobago East, especially her Roxborough hometown, which is widely regarded as Tobago's second capital.

The changes include the Roxborough Administrative Complex, police station and the recently commissioned fire station. She also regarded the establishment of a branch of the Children’s Authority as a major breakthrough for Tobago.

The PNM’s campaign also spoke repeatedly of the pending criminal charges against Duke.

Also contesting the Tobago East seat is One Tobago Voice (OTV) candidate Juliana Henry-King.OTV is not contesting the Tobago West seat, but is supporting the PDP’s Burris.

OTV is a coalition of three political parties: Tobago Forwards; Tobago Organisation of the People; and the Platform of Truth.

Henry-King, who unsuccessfully contested the seat on a Platform of Truth ticket in the 2015 general election, said OTV is the only true Tobago political entity in the election race.

The Platform of Truth is led by former chief secretary Hochoy Charles.

Henry-King argued the leadership in Tobago is focused too heavily on pushing the agenda of the party and government in power as opposed to the issues affecting Tobagonians.

In Tobago West, Cudjoe walked the constituency, trumpeting the work of PNM in several sectors in the island over the past five years.

During a meeting on Wednesday night in Milford Plaza, Bon Accord, she also addressed the controversial $1.2 billion ANR Robinson airport expansion project, telling displaced homeowners in Crown Point, Canaan and Bon Accord they must get value for their properties. She said the project will bring tremendous benefits for the tourism sector by way of an increased GDP and job creation.

The displaced residents are being accommodated at Shirvan and Cove estates.

Cudjoe is coming up against political novice Tashia Grace Burris, of the PDP; Ricardo Phillip, leader of the Class Action Reform Movement; and Nickocy Phillip, of the Unity of the People. Phillip and Nikocy, the only independent candidate from Tobago, both offered strong messages on the campaign trail.

On Saturday, the PNM held what it called a Touch-D Road youth caravan in Scarborough while the PDP was expected to host a mini concert at Store Bay Heritage Park, Crown Point.