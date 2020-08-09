Leaders' final message to voters

PEOPLE' S National Movement (PNM) political leader Dr Keith Rowley and United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bisssesar on Sunday issued their final messages to voters before Monday's general election.

In a PNM newspaper advertisement, Dr Rowley said, "Our goal is to keep our nation and our people healthy, while creating and protecting jobs." He continued, " We must see these times of uncertainty, through the eyes of possibility."

Rowley said the only thing which can restrain the country's recovery and prosperity is "doubting the strength and potential of the citizens of TT." Expressing his belief in the greatness of the people of TT, Rowley declared, " Tomorrow when we stand together, we defend and secure all of TT."

He said the PNM has taken the people's business seriously "and have made difficult choices balanced with compassion." Rowley said, 'In every instance, we have made the right choice for the right reason." He added, "That choice everytime, was made for you and your future."

He said when citizens vote for the PNM they vote for a party serious about protecting their future; that will not raid their cash balances in UTC; the only party with plans to keep TT safe from covid19; a caring government that will protect their families and loved ones; a party that will look after TT in "good times and not so good times" and a party that will be responsible with TT's affairs.

In a UNC newspaper advertisement, Persad-Bissessar said, "As we hit the final few hours there would be many who would seek to plant the seeds of fear and stir up ethnic doubts in your hearts." Predicting the UNC will win the election, Persad-Bissessar claimed that many people told them they feared losing their jobs "because they are not members of the UNC or because they are of a particular ethnic origin."

She reiterated her campaign promise that no citizen will lose their job or be denied an equal opportunity on the basis of their race, gender, sexual orientation, party affiliation or religious beliefs."

Persad-Bissessar admitted that "these things have happened in the past, under all governments." Saying the UNC is the only party which offers a better future for TT, Persad-Bissessar predicted that on Tuesday "there shall be great rejoicing in TT."

She also predicted the UNC then "would have opened up a new path of prosperity, ethnic cohesion and promise that will allow us to build a better society together as one united people." Persad-Bissessar concluded that whatever happens on Monday "will not only determine our future for the next five years but the next 50."