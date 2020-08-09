High-powered guns seized in South

AN anti-crime exercise in Southern Divison led to the seizure of high-powered rifles and a quantity of ammunition.

Police said members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) went to a bushy area near Wharton Streer, Vistabella in San Fernando, on Sunday morning where they found a Maverick 12 gauge shotgun, an M4 assault rifle, an AK47 Assault rifle, a Llama Max-2 pistol, a quantity of ammunition and marijuana.

The operation was supervised by Sgt Mark Hernandez of SORT and led by ACP Balram. The weapons have been sent to the Forensic Science Centre for analysis. No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing.

The police were assisted by the Defence Force's Special Operations Unit and Special Naval Unit.