Four new cases takes active cases to 136

There are now 136 active cases of covid19 in TT, as four additional people have tested positive for covid19. Three are contacts of recent positive cases, while the fourth is pending epidemiological investigation.

The health ministry’s 10 am release on Sunday said there are now 48 people at the Couva Hospital and 41 at the Caura Hospital, with 27 people en route or being admitted to hospital. There are 20 people in the Brooklyn step-down facility at Sangre Grande.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing is 10,722. The number of unique patient tests stands at 9,136 and the number of repeated tests stands at 1,586.

The number of samples which have tested positive between March 2020 and present is 279, with eight deaths and 135 people discharged.