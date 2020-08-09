Duke vows to 'dig up files' on Rowley

PDP political leader Watson Duke at a meeting on Saturday in Crown Point. - LEEANDRO NORAY

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke on Saturday promised “dig up all the dirt" on the Prime Minister if PDP sweeps Tobago in Monday's general election.

Duke is vying for the Tobago East seat while PDP's Tashia Grace Burris is fighting Tobago West. At a political meeting in Crown Point on Saturday, Duke said he is “ready to free Tobago from oppression” and issued a warning to the PNM political leader.“Rowley, pray to God that we don't win those two seats and we don't become kingmakers because I will make sure I dig up every single file on you and I will lock your a-- up. Understand that I will hunt you down like a dog. These are my last words. You don't love me, you don't love my family," Duke said.

Rowley claimed, in a press release on Saturday night, that Duke and his followers were attempting to misguide and deceive people in the Crown Point area “by telling families that the Government intends to immediately bulldoze the homes of persons whose properties are to be acquired for the airport terminal building.”

Rowley said this was untrue and specifically fabricated to influence voters. Duke said the acquisition of lands for the construction of the ANR Robinson International Airport expanision has always been forced and rushed on affected residents, without proper information and fair compensation packages.

“Bon Accord and Crown Point ask yourself: if you appoint the same people back into office with less resources, can you expect more?” Duke said.