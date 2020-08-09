CoP: Police ready for election day

Police officers on patrol on Prince Street, Port of Spain on Saturday. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB -

POLICE OFFICERS with administrative responsibilities will be called out to complement their colleagues for Monday’s general election.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said he has lifted the police alert level from orange to yellow just as a precaution for the election.

To facilitate this, all officers normally assigned to administrative duties from branches such as the Legal Unit, Fraud Squad and Cyber Crime Unit will be out on the field.

Griffith will use his command centre to monitor operations while the 100 emergency response patrol vehicles send real-time video footage of what’s happening nationwide.

He also said, “Bars will be monitored to ensure that they are not selling alcohol between 6 am to 6 pm. We will also be ensuring that no one loiters after they would have voted and they are not wearing any party paraphernalia.”

All these activities are illegal during polling hours under the Representation of the People Act.

Griffith added that the police work will not stop at 6 pm when the polls close, as his officers will be out also making sure that people adhere to all covid19 restrictions, since the regulations will not be put on pause to allow for celebrations or mourning.

“Whether they want to drink to celebrate or drown their sorrows, we will be monitoring all bars and watering holes to make sure no one breaches the regulations.

"Those who will want to congregate will also be monitored,” Griffith said.

He added that the yellow alert will be lifted after the new government is sworn in.