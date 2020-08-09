COP: Lawsuit meant to undermine election campaign

-

CONGRESS of the People (COP) leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan is facing an attempt to undermine her election campaign by a disgruntled ex-worker, says the party’s chairman Lonsdale Williams.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Williams said the matter was outside the remit if the leader, whom he said could take legal action to protect her name.

Newsday on Saturday published an article in which Steffan Jeremy Edwards, the former COP office manager, had issued a claim in the Supreme Court against Seepersad-Bachan and the party for salary arrears and other costs, totalling over $43,500.

In COP’s subsequent statement on Saturday, Williams said, “We take note of the claims by Steffan Jeremy Edwards, chairman of the Youth Congress of the COP as reported in your newspaper. Why would you sue two days before an election? Is this just character assassination?"

Williams said Edwards met with members of the COP national executive to address this issue. "Let me state categorically that there was no admission to his claims by the executive or the political leader," the statement said, contradicting Edwards’ claim.

Williams said at the time the arrangement, as claimed by Edwards, was made, Seepersad-Bachan was not COP’s political leader or a member of the national executive.

"As chairman I have been investigating this claim and am yet to get any evidence that such an arrangement as claimed by Mr Edwards exists as there is no written documentation to support his claim."

Williams alleged Edwards' claim of staying away from work due to illness was untrue.

"He stayed away because he was pursuing his Master’s and needed the time to complete his thesis which he stated at a meeting of members of the national executive,” Williams said.

"In fact, this was his story throughout as he never had time to attend to his function as chairman of the Youth Congress as he was engaged in so many other activities including his studies."

Williams said under the COP constitution the political leader has no responsibility for the administration of the party which is the sole remit of the national executive through the general secretary and chairman.

"The political leader has repeatedly denied any statements to the effect as claimed by Mr Edwards.

"It is clear that the intention of this claim at this time is to negatively impact her campaign for the general election a mere two days away.

"Mrs Bachan, like Mr Edwards, will have her day in court where the truth will be told."